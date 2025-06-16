India's ace cricketer Kuldeep Yadav is currently touring England for a five-Test series and is joined by his fiancée Vanshika, with whom the former got engaged earlier this month in a private ceremony in Lucknow. However, fans have claimed that Yadav has deleted photos from his shoot in England along with his soon-to-be wife, Vanshika, after sharing them on Instagram. The reason behind Yadav deleting all pictures is unknown, but netizens took to social media platforms and flooded the internet with the couple's photos. Kuldeep Yadav Gets Engaged To Childhood Friend Vanshika Following IPL 2025, Ceremony Takes Place At Lucknow.

Kuldeep Yadav Shares and Deletes

Kuldeep Yadav uploaded this on Insta and deleted it 😭 pic.twitter.com/QMSdjvDUL3 — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) June 16, 2025

Kuldeep Yadav's Picture Game On-Point

Kuldeep Yadav I wasn't familiar w your game pic.twitter.com/B25xncODaG — Pallavi Anand (@PallaviSAnand) June 15, 2025

Kuldeep Yadav Reaches New Level With Photo Game

Kuldeep Yadav’s photos are on a whole new level. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nLbbKAdyy1 — OpinionWalla (@opinionwalla) June 16, 2025

Pinterest Worthy

Congratulations to the beautiful couple.♥️ The pictures are so Pinterest coded.🫶🏻#kuldeepyadav pic.twitter.com/vQTxtIncSY — Suh💫 (@Soulasad07) June 15, 2025

Classy pictures dropped by Kuldeep Yadav 🥶♥️ #kuldeepyadav pic.twitter.com/6vrrxwgUE2 — Vishal Singh (@Boss111133) June 16, 2025

