The ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup final match between India A and Pakistan A saw the latter getting off to a flying start as Pakistan A’s both opening batsmen struck half-centuries. However, during the powerplay India A got the chance to dismiss one of the openers. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, India A’s key bowler, struck in the powerplay to dismiss in-form Pak A batsman Saim Ayub but unfortunately the delivery turned out to be a no-ball as Hangargekar overstepped, following which the umpire signalled no-ball.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar No-Ball Video

