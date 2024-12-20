Pakistan defeated South Africa by 81 runs in the SA vs PAK 2nd ODI on Thursday, December 19. With this, Pakistan have won the series 2-0 with one game remaining. Chasing 330 to win, South Africa were bowled out for 248 runs with Heinrich Klaasen being the top-scorer (97 runs off 74 deliveries). Apart from him, no South African batter crossed the fifty-run mark with Tony de Zorzi's 34 being the next best score. With the ball in hand, it was Shaheen Afridi who took four wickets while Naseem Shah scalped three. Abrar Ahmed and Salman Ali Agha took two and one wicket, respectively. Earlier, Pakistan posted 329 runs on the board with half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan (80), Babar Azam (73) and Kamran Ghulam (63). Mohammad Rizwan, Heinrich Klaasen Engage in On-Field Argument During SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024 Result

Pakistan win the second ODI by 81 runs, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. 🏏#SAvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen https://t.co/UNtf5asnev pic.twitter.com/yVUPLWwhbP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)