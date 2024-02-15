After Pakistan's disappointing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, Director Micky Arthur was replaced by Mohammad Hafeez who led the Pakistan cricketers in the Test series in Australia and then the T20I series in New Zealand. Both the series didn't went too well for them and now PCB decided they would not extend the contract of Hafeez and part ways. Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf's Central Contract Terminated By PCB After His Refusal to Play in Test Series Against Australia.

Pakistan Cricket Board Parts Ways With Team Director Mohammad Hafeez

The Pakistan Cricket Board extends heartfelt gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director Pakistan men’s cricket team, for his invaluable contributions. Hafeez's passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand have been of… pic.twitter.com/AM4IKbm0vB — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 15, 2024

