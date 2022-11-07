Captain Babar Azam and team mentor Matthew Hayden addressed the Pakistan players in the dressing room after their qualification for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal, on Sunday, November 6. The Green Shirts confirmed their berth in the semis after they beat Bangladesh, with South Africa losing to the Netherlands, a result which was one of the biggest upsets in the competition.

Babar Azam Addressing Pakistan Dressing Room:

Matthew Hayden Speaks to Pakistan Players:

🗣️ Encouraging words from 🇵🇰 team mentor Matthew Hayden following the win over Bangladesh that sealed our spot in the semi-finals 🔊#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OgolOwGfGs — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 6, 2022

