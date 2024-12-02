The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced an unchanged playing XI for the upcoming crucial second T20I of the three-match series against the host Zimbabwe national cricket team. The second T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be hosted at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on December 3. All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will continue to lead the side in the absence of their newly appointed white-ball skipper, Mohammad Rizwan, who has been rested for the T20I series. The visitors are having a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after securing a 57-run victory in the first T20I. PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Match in Bulawayo.

Pakistan Playing XI for the Second T20I

Unchanged team for the second T20I against Zimbabwe tomorrow 🏏#ZIMvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/okgAUvDdg2 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)