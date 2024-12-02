Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Dream11: After taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, the Pakistan national cricket team will lock horns against the host Zimbabwe national cricket team in the second T20I at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe second T20I will begin at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Drem11 fantasy team for the Pakistan cricket team vs Zimbabwe cricket team 2nd T20I 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the second T20I between the Zimbabwe national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team clash in Bulawayo. PAK vs ZIM 2024 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI and T20I Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST.

Talking about the first T20I, the Pakistan cricket team won the one-sided affair by 57 runs. The visitors posted a competitive 165/4 in their 20 overs after wicketkeeper-batter Usman (39) and Tayyab Tahir (39*) played vital knocks. While defending, spinners Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem bagged three wickets each, dismantling Zimbabwe's batting attack. Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem's superb spell bundled out the host for just 108 runs in 15.3 overs. Apart from them, speedster Haris Rauf took two wickets. Haris Rauf Becomes Leading Wicket-Taker for Pakistan in T20Is; Achieves Historic Milestone During PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2024.

PAK vs ZIM 2ndT20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Usman Khan (PAK), Tadiwanashe Marumani (ZIM)

Batters: Ryan Burl (ZIM), Tayyab Tahir (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK)

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Agha Salman (PAK)

Bowlers: Haris Rauf (PAK), Sufiyan Muqeem (PAK), Abrar Ahmed (PAK), Richard Ngarava (ZIM)

PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Abrar Ahmed (c), Sikandar Raza (vc)

PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Usman Khan (PAK), Tadiwanashe Marumani (ZIM), Ryan Burl (ZIM), Tayyab Tahir (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Agha Salman (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK), Sufiyan Muqeem (PAK), Abrar Ahmed (PAK), Richard Ngarava (ZIM)

