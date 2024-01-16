In the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Pakistan has already lost two games and has now made some changes in their playing XI for the upcoming 3rd T20I against New Zealand. Injured Abbas Afridi has been ruled out. Usama Mir due to his not-so-good bowling performance in the first two matches has been dropped ahead of the 3rd T20I. Allrounder Mohammad Nawaz has been included in the squad for the upcoming match. Pakistan Cricket Board Seeks Ministry Approval for Organising T10 League.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (Wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (C), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Pakistan's playing XI for the third T20I

