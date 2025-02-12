After New Zealand became the first team to qualify for the Pakistan Tri-Nation series final, Pakistan and South Africa face a knockout match as whoever wins will join New Zealand in the summit clash. Ahead of such a crucial encounter. Pakistan announced their playing XI on the eve of the match. Haris Rauf, who got ruled out of the competition due to chest muscle strain injury, was replaced by Mohammad Hasnain in the playing XI. Akif Javed Named Replacement of Injured Haris Rauf For Remainder of Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 As Star Fast Bowler Suffers Muscular Sprain On Chest During Clash Against New Zealand.

Pakistan Playing XI for South Africa Clash in Tri-Series 2025 Announced

Pakistan's playing XI for the tri-series match against South Africa tomorrow 🏏🇵🇰#3Nations1Trophy | #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/m1Gaw7seRT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 11, 2025

