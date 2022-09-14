The Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, home series against England and the tri-series between Bangladesh and New Zealand would be announced tomorrow, as per reports. There has been a lot of speculation over who would make it to Pakistan's squad for the premier event next month after their defeat in the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's Squad for T20 World Cup and Tri-Series vs England and New Zealand to be Named Tomorrow:

Pakistan's squad for T20 series against England, Tri-Series in New Zealand and T20 World Cup in Australia to be announced tomorrow at 4:30 PM. — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) September 14, 2022

