An unfortunate end to the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match as the game got abandoned without a ball bowled due to persistent rain at Rawalpindi. Despite several attempts, the covers couldn't be removed and the Umpires had to make the tough decision. With it Pakistan and Bangladesh's ICC Champions Trophy campaign came to an end with one points each beside their name. Unfortunately, Pakistan could play only a single match at their home despite being the hosts. Spectator Invades Pitch, Joins Afghanistan Players' Celebration After Win Against England in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Abandoned

MATCH ABANDONED ☔️ Pakistan and Bangladesh both end their Champions Trophy campaigns winless after a washout in Rawalpindi #PAKvBAN | #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/1QjWl8pkrh — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 27, 2025

