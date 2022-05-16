Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal has won the toss and his side would bowl first against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 on Monday, May 16. While Punjab remains unchanged, Delhi Capitals have included Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan in their playing XI.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of both sides:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

