The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has announced a prize of PKR 1 million for Fakhar Zaman after his stunning 126* off just 81 balls during the match against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 4. The left-hander was at his destructive best in the match, smashing eight fours and 11 sixes to help Pakistan stay ahead of the DLS par score as rain eventually led to the match being called off. With Pakistan already 21 runs past the DLS score, the Green Shirts won the match and kept their semis hope alive. In a statement, the PCB announced, " In recognition of his stellar effort, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee has announced a reward of PKR 1 million for Fakhar." Fakhar Zaman Scores Fastest ICC Cricket World Cup Century by a Pakistan Batsman, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK CWC 2023 Match.

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf Announces Prize of PKR 1 Million for Fakhar Zaman

Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf has lauded Fakhar Zaman's outstanding innings of 126 not out in Pakistan's victory over New Zealand in the ICC World Cup match in Bengaluru. In a telephone conversation with Fakhar Zaman, Mr Zaka Ashraf praised his exceptional… — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) November 4, 2023

