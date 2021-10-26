After the India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 clash which the Men in Blue lost Mohammed Shami was subject to online abuse. Shami went wicketless and was expensive in his 3.5 overs. Following the abuse, many cricketers and celebrities jumped in support of Shami. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s star opener and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took to Twitter to show his support for Indian pacer. “Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide ‘em,” Rizwan tweeted.

The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/3p70Ia8zxf — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 26, 2021

