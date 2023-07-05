Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar and his son narrowly escaped a horrific car accident after their vehicle was hit by a speeding canter in Meerut on Tuesday, July 4. The former fast bowler was travelling in his car, a Land Rover and returning from Pandav Nagar when this accident took place near the commissioner's residence in Meerut. Fortunately, both he and his son escaped unhurt and the cops later arrested the canter driver after arriving at the spot. This development comes months after Rishabh Pant's horrific car accident, which shook the cricket world towards the end of last year. BCCI Appoints Ajit Agarkar As Chief Selector of Indian Men’s Cricket Team.

Praveen Kumar Survives Car Accident

BREAKING 🚨 : Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar was survived from a horrific car accident yesterday late night. His car was hit by a speeding canter near the commissioner’s residence in Meerut. pic.twitter.com/loL8nPuZFk — 🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ (@MSDianMrigu) July 5, 2023

