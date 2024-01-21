South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj sent his good wishes to the Indian community in his country ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishthan ceremony. The Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to be inaugurated in a grand ceremony on January 22. Maharaj, taking to Instagram, posted a video on his story where he said, "May it bring peace, harmony and spiritual enlightenment to all. Jai Shree Ram." Maharaj was earlier spotted having an 'Om' stick on his bat during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which was played in India. Ram Mandir Inauguration: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli Check List of Sportspersons Invited for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Watch Video:

Screengrab of Keshav Maharaj's Instagram Story

Keshav Maharaj's Insta story (Photo credit: Instagram @keshavmaharaj16)

