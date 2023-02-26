Karachi Kings will lock horns with Multan Sultans in the next match of Pakistan Super League 2023. The game will start at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at National Stadium, Karachi. Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings in their previous meeting. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of PSL 2023. However, they will not provide live telecast of this match due to other commitments. Fans can still watch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website. Babar Azam Pretends to Hit Hasan Ali With Bat Jokingly As Pakistan Duo Get Involved in Hilarious On-Field Moment During Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans on Sony Liv

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)