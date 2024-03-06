It was an easy seven-wicket win for the Karachi Kings against the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL). Karachi batsman Shoaib Malik finished the match in style and smashed a six on the 3rd ball of the 16th over while chasing down 119 runs. Karachi bowler Hasan Ali was adjudged the Player of the Match as the latter picked up a four-wicket haul. Earlier, Quetta Gladiators were bowled out for just 118 runs in 19.1 overs. Saud Shakeel was the top scorer for the Gladiators with 33 runs. Sarfaraz Ahmed Run Out After Mix-Up With Rilee Rossouw During Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Karachi Kings Beat Quetta Gladiators

