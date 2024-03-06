Quetta Gladiators batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed got involved in a horrible mixup with his partner Rilee Russouw and had to lose his wicket. During the 12th over of the Quetta Gladiators' innings, Karachi Kings bowler Blessing Muzarabani bowled a back-of-length delivery which was played by Sarfaraz towards the backward point. Russouw wanted a single and ran towards the striker's end but Sarfaraz was caught ball-watching. He did not see the South African approaching his end. Shoaib Malik, the fielder, failed to hit the stumps but in the end, Karachi fielder Anwar Ali grabbed the ball while backing up and threw it to Muzarabani to the bowler's end. In the end, Sarfaraz Ahmed sacrificed his wicket for Quetta Gladiators captain. Hasan Ali Performs Unique Celebration After Dismissing Saud Shakeel During Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Sarfaraz Ahmed Run Out After Mix-Up With Rilee Rossouw

