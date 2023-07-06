Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultan's owner Alamgir Tareen has committed suicide in Lahore. The 63-year-old was reportedly found dead at his residence in Lahore on the morning of July 6. A handwritten note was also discovered next to his body by the police. Alamgir Tareen bought the Multan Sultans franchise way back in 2018, along with his nephew Ali Khan Tareen.

Multan Sultans Owner Alamgir Tareen Commits Suicide

Multan Sultans Condole Alamgir Tareen's Death

