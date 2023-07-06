Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultan's owner Alamgir Tareen has committed suicide in Lahore. The 63-year-old was reportedly found dead at his residence in Lahore on the morning of July 6. A handwritten note was also discovered next to his body by the police. Alamgir Tareen bought the Multan Sultans franchise way back in 2018, along with his nephew Ali Khan Tareen.

Multan Sultans Owner Alamgir Tareen Commits Suicide

Alamgir Tareen, the brother of Jahangir Tareen, has reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. He was the owner of the PSL team Multan Sultans. — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) July 6, 2023

Multan Sultans Condole Alamgir Tareen's Death

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy. May his soul rest in… pic.twitter.com/aISUQtAqI5 — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) July 6, 2023

