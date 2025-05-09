Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players, staff, along with the IPL 2025 commentators and others, have reached New Delhi safely from Dharamsala on a special 'Vande Bharat' train. The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match at the HPCA (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association) Stadium was called off midway and the players and fans were evacuated out of the ground amid the escalating military tension between India and Pakistan. The IPL, in a video, thanked the Railway Ministry for arranging the special train on short notice for the players and everyone involved to be brought to the national capital. The BCCI suspended IPL 2025 for one week in light of the growing tension between India and Pakistan. IPL 2025: BCCI Suspends Indian Premier League for One Week, New Schedule and Venues To Be Announced in Due Course.

PBKS, DC Reach New Delhi Amid India-Pakistan Tension

Thank you, @RailMinIndia, for arranging a special Vande Bharat train on such short notice to ferry the players, support staff, commentators, production crew members, and operations staff to New Delhi. We deeply appreciate your swift response. 🙌🏽@AshwiniVaishnaw | @JayShah |… pic.twitter.com/tUwzc5nGWD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2025

PBKS, DC Players Arrive at Safdarjung Railway Station

#WATCH | Delhi: Players of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings reach Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station after their IPL match in Dharamshala was called off yesterday. They reached Jalandhar from Dharamshala by road, after which they boarded the train to Delhi. pic.twitter.com/dZSuUgJhCm — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)