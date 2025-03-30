Son of Australia national cricket team legend and IPL 2025 franchise Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting was seen practicing in the nets with his son. The young kid was spotted batting on the nets while Ricky Ponting was making him practice, throwing deliveries at him. The boy was seen striking some shots, while defending a few, as his father, one of the highest run-getters in international cricket was bowling, catering to him at the Ekana Cricket Stadium ahead of the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. The moment was captured and posted on Punjab Kings' official "X" account, where at the end the father-son duo was seen fisting hands. Ricky Ponting Performs 'Puja' to Seek Blessings For Punjab Kings Ahead of IPL 2025 Season, Video Goes Viral.

Ricky Ponting Teaching Son at Ekana Cricket Stadium:

Father. Son. Cricket. A bond beyond generations. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/oJgQvaPdSw — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 30, 2025

