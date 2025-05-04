Punjab Kings have named hard-hitting all-rounder Mitchell Owen as a replacement for all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Owen took the cricketing world by storm during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25, scoring 452 runs for Hobart Hurricanes, which included two centuries. Overall in 34 T20s, the 23-year-old has scored 646 runs with two hundreds, having featured for teams like Hobart Hurricanes, Peshawar Zalmi, and Paarl Royals. Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out From Remainder of IPL 2025 With Punjab Kings Due to Finger Injury.

Mitchell Owen Comes In As Glenn Maxwell Replacement

UPDATE: Mitchell Owen replaces Glenn Maxwell for the rest of #TATAIPL 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/yX7Z8uamMt — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 4, 2025

