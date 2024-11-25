Punjab Kings have secured a deal for the Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Azmatullah Omarzai was brilliant for Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 and hence can help PBKS excel in the IPL 2025. Punjab invested INR 2.4 crore to secure the deal and Azmatullah Omarzai will now be seen in the PBKS jersey for the IPL 2025 season. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: James Anderson Unsold as His Name Doesn't Feature in Accelerated Auction List.

Azmatullah Omarzai in IPL 2025

