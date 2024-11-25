Punjab Kings have sealed the deal for an Indian fast bowler at the IPL 2025 auction. This increases the squad depth for the Punjab Kings and will surely benefit their bowling lineup. PBKS secured the deal for Kuldeep Sen in INR 80 lakh and this talks a lot about their selection. Kuldeep Sen who played for Rajasthan Royals at the IPL last season, this time around he will be seen playing for PBKS. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: SRH Sign Kamindu Mendis for INR 1 Crore, Matthew Short, Jason Behrendorff Go Unsold.

Kuldeep Sen in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)