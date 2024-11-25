New Zealand national cricket team ace speedster Lockie Ferguson was sold for INR 2 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The right-arm speedster will play for Punjab Kings in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Lockie Ferguson claimed a hat trick during New Zealand's white-ball tour against Sri Lanka earlier this year. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Lockie Ferguson Joins Punjab Kings for INR 2 Crore.

Lockie Ferguson Sold for INR 2 Crore

