Australia national cricket team star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was sold to Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The star all-rounder has signed for a whopping amount of INR 11 crore. Initially, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a bidding war for Stoinis, after which the Super Kings backed out. Later on, Punjab Kings (PBKS) raised the paddle and bought Stoinis. In IPL 2024, Stoinis played for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Marcus Stoinis Goes to Punjab Kings for INR 11 Crore.

Australian Star Goes to PBKS

