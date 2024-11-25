Suryansh Shedge, who is a domestic cricketer and plays for Mumbai, has been acquired by the Punjab Kings going into the IPL 2025 season. Suryansh Shedge was secured by PBKS for the base price of INR 30 lakh. The batting all-rounder can be very useful and might also be used for his bowling. This is another interesting buy at a low price for the Punjab Kings. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Mumbai Indians Sign Satyanarayana Raju for INR 30 Lakh; Dwaine Pretorius Unsold.

Suryansh Shedge in IPL 2025

