During a UPSC exam for admission into the National Defence Academy, one of the central bodies who are in charge of the hiring process of Group A services, asked the candidates appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) paper a few questions about Virat Kohli and the England men's cricket team. In a photo that went viral shows two statement questions of the NDA paper. In the first question they were asked if Virat Kohli had won the player of the tournament in the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup twice? The other question asked, if England remains the only country to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup twice?

Questions Based On Virat Kohli & England Men's Cricket team In The UPSC NDA Exam

A question based on Virat Kohli & England team in the UPSC NDA exam. pic.twitter.com/kgx89D0rvd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2023

