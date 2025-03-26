Quinton de Kock won the Man of the Match award in the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match in Guwahati on March 26. The wicketkeeper-batter was in red-hot form in the match, smashing an unbeaten 97 off 61 deliveries to help the Kolkata Knight Riders chase down 152 in 17.3 overs. The left-hander struck eight fours and six sixes in his knock and he sealed the win for the defending champions with three boundaries off Jofra Archer's bowling. Quinton de Kock had earlier taken a magnificent catch to dismiss Riyan Parag off Varun Chakaravarthy's bowling. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Rajasthan Royals by Eight Wickets in IPL 2025; Quinton De Kock, Varun Chakaravarthy Shine as Defending Champions Register First Victory.

Quinton de Kock Wins Man of the Match Award

𝙑𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙚 QDK 😍 Quinton de Kock bags the 'Player of the Match' award for his rock solid unbeaten innings of 97(61) 👏👏 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/lGpYvw87IR#TATAIPL | #RRvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/4zgHWwJR4I — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2025

