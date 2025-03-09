Rachin Ravindra was named Player of the Tournament in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The New Zealand national cricket team youngster continued to show why he is such a special talent as he finished as the highest run-scorer of the competition, hitting 263 runs in four matches with two centuries and a stunning average of 65.75. The youngster had missed the opening match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as he could not recover from a head injury sustained during the Tri-Series involving Pakistan and South Africa before the eight-team competition and he became New Zealand's highest century scorer in ICC ODI events going past Kane Williamson. Unbeaten India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Rohit Sharma, Bowlers Star as Men in Blue Beat New Zealand by Four Wickets in Thrilling Clash To Clinch Third Title.

Rachin Ravindra Wins Player of the Tournament in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

