Team India's coach Rahul Dravid praised the bowling attack of Pakistan ahead of IND vs PAK match in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage on Sunday, September 4. While talking about the upcoming high-octane game, Dravid pointed out how good Pak bowlers are and stressed that he respects them a lot. The former Indian batsman also said that team India also possess a great bowling attack. The most funny thing is, Dravid tried to label Pak bowling attack 'sexy' which he avoided to pronounce cunningly during a press meet. India will face Pakistan for the second time in the continental tournament today in Dubai.

Watch Dravid Talking About Pak Bowlers:

Jammy Sir trying to avoid using ‘Sexy’ for pak bowlers 🤣 #indvPakpic.twitter.com/lT2AAmnNuv — Mon (@4sacinom) September 3, 2022

