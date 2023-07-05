Shubman Gill is undoubtedly one of the rising stars in world cricket and Rahul Dravid fittingly introduced him as the 'one of our most young exciting batsmen' when the youngster was about to interact with the legendary Sir Garfield Sobers. The Team India head coach, fond of Gill and his abilities much like everyone else in the cricket fraternity and the West Indies cricket great, responded by saying, "I saw about you." Gill then also went on to shake hands with Sobers' mother, who was standing there as well. India take on West Indies in the first Test of a two-match series on July 12.

Watch Rahul Dravid's Introduction of Shubman Gill to Sir Garfield Sobers and How He Reacted

In Barbados & in the company of greatness! 🫡 🫡#TeamIndia meet one of the greatest of the game - Sir Garfield Sobers 🙌 🙌#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/f2u1sbtRmP — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2023

Rahul Dravid introduced Shubman Gill to Sir Gary Sobers as "One of the most exciting talents". Gary Sobers replied to Gill "I saw about you". pic.twitter.com/tHfapc0bUX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 5, 2023

