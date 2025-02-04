Rahul Dravid's car was involved in a collision with a goods auto in Bengaluru, which led the former India national cricket team head coach to engage in an argument with the driver. In a video which has gone viral on social media, Rahul Dravid's car was seen parked by the side of the road and he and the auto driver argued with each other in Kannada. It has been reported that this took place on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru. As per Deccan Chronicle, it was a minor collision and there was no police complaint filed. 'I Don't Speak English..' Kumar Sangakkara Shares Interesting Anecdote About Stump Mic Related to Ex-Pakistan Wicket-keeper During His Conversation With Rahul Dravid (Watch Video).

Rahul Dravid Argues With Goods Auto Driver After Collision

Rahul Dravid’s Car touches a goods auto on Cunningham Road Bengaluru #RahulDravid #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/AH7eA1nc4g — Spandan Kaniyar ಸ್ಪಂದನ್ ಕಣಿಯಾರ್ (@kaniyar_spandan) February 4, 2025

