Sachin Tendulkar enthralled fans present at the DY Patil Stadium with his 34-run blitz during the India Masters vs England Masters match in International Masters League T20 2025 on Tuesday, February 25. A massive crowd at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai came up with 'Sachin, Sachin' chants and the Master Blaster rolled back the years, entertaining the fans with some exquisite shots on both sides of the wicket in his knock, that came off just 21 deliveries. The legend punished the England Masters bowlers, bringing back his drives and pull shots much to the amazement of the fans. He hit five fours and one six in this knock and was dismissed by Chris Schofield. India Masters eventually won the match by nine wickets, chasing down a 133-run total by England Masters. Sachin Tendulkar Takes Sensational Catch Despite Collision With Ambati Rayudu During India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters IML T20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

