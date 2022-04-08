Rahul Tewatia smacked two sixes off the last two deliveries as Gujarat Titans snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 on Friday, April 8. Needing 12 off the last two balls, Tewatia maintained a calm head and struck two maximums off the last over bowled by Odean Smith to help Gujarat Titans remain unbeaten in IPL 2022. Shubman Gill laid the foundation for the 190-run chase with a solid 96 off 59 deliveries.

