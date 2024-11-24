Former Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga was acquired by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for INR 5.25 crore during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction, which is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The wily leg-spinner Hasaranga has bagged 35 wickets in 26 Indian Premier League matches so far. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad Signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 10 Crore, Waqar Salamkheil Goes Unsold.

Rajasthan Royals Welcomes Wanindu Hasaranga

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)