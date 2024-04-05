Rajasthan Royals have announced that they will provide solar power to six homes every time a player hits a six during their IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 6. Dubbed the 'Pink Promise' match, the Royals have taken this initiative to support women's empowerment. The franchise will also wear pink kits in this match, played at the Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals Release All Pink Jersey Dedicating to Women of Rajasthan for RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Rajasthan Royals to Provide Solar Power to Six Homes for Every Six Homes

On April 6, every six will count. It’s our #PinkPromise! 💗💪 With the support of trained women solar engineers from Rajasthan, every six hit tomorrow will help us power six homes! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/Vo7feGsbP3 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)