Ravi Shastri hosted Sri Lankan superfans Gayan and Nilam for breakfast prior to the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 2. In a video which the former Team India coach shared on Twitter, now rebranded as, 'X', Shastri was seen enjoying dosa for breakfast with the two fans who were in good spirits prior to the match. "Having breakfast at home with my 2 buddies - Gayan and Nilam. Dosa done . Now noise at Wankhade," Shastri wrote. ‘Life Has Truly Come Full Circle’ Sachin Tendulkar Pens Emotional Post After Unveiling of His Statue at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Watch Video:

Having breakfast at home with my 2 buddies - Gayan and Nilam. Dosa done . Now noise at Wankhade 🇮🇳 🇱🇰 #CWC2023 @OfficialSLC @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/DYDhjdGs4Q — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)