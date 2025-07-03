Ravindra Jadeja brought out his trademark 'sword' celebration after scoring a half-century in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 3. The all-rounder, who joined forces with Shubman Gill towards the end of Day 1 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test, had finished the first day's play unbeaten on 41. And early on Day 2, he got to his half-century with a flick shot off Chris Woakes' bowling. After getting to his half-century, he waved his bat as if it were a sword, a celebration which he has made his own. India, trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, were earlier asked to bat first in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 by Ben Stokes and had finished Day 1 at 310/5. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Ravi Shastri Lauds Shubman Gill for Seventh Test Century Against England at Edgbaston.

Ravindra Jadeja Performs 'Sword' Celebration

RAVINDRA JADEJA™ Came in to bat amid a flurry of wickets and scored a fighting fifty! 👏 Will he turn it into a well-deserved hundred? 🤔#ENGvIND 👉 2nd TEST, Day 2 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar ➡ https://t.co/hiGDPrqlbR pic.twitter.com/CXUgTO5Zhq — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 3, 2025

