Ravindra Jadeja smashed Chris Woakes for a six right after surviving a LBW call on Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday, July 14. Batting with Jasprit Bumrah with India at 125/8, Chris Woakes bowled a good delivery that came back in and struck Ravindra Jadeja's front pad. The umpire instantly raised his finger and Ravindra Jadeja reviewed. Much to India's relief, the review showed that the impact of the ball was outside the line of the off-stump and Ravindra Jadeja survived. On the very next delivery, the all-rounder decided to take the attack to Chris Woakes as he came down the track and smashed a ball over the midwicket boundary. He also took a single off the last ball of the over to retain strike. Ravindra Jadeja, Brydon Carse Get Engaged in Heated Argument As They Collide With Each Other During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video)

Ravindra Jadeja Hits Chris Woakes For a Six After Surviving LBW Call

