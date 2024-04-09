Ravindra Jadeja showed his sense of humour as he had a bit of fun with the Chepaulk crowd by pretending to come out to bat ahead of MS Dhoni during the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match on April 8. Jadeja was seen walking out of the dressing room with bat and helmet in his hands as the Chepauk crowd cheered for MS Dhoni after Shivam Dube's dismissal. But the all-rounder, after taking a few steps, quickly turned and walked back to the dressing room, leaving the CSK dugout in splits. The crowd got what they wanted as Dhoni walked out to bat next. Andre Russell Covers His Ears Amid Loud Cheers for MS Dhoni As He Walks Out To Bat During CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Ravindra Jadeja Teases Chepauk Crowd

Jadeja teased the crowd by walking ahead of Dhoni as a joke. This team man🤣💛 pic.twitter.com/Kiostqzgma — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨 (@SergioCSKK) April 8, 2024

