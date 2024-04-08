Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul and two catches that he took in the field during the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match. Jadeja bowled an impressive spell with the ball and struck in his first over to remove set batsmen such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Sunil Narine. Jadeja was brilliant in the field as well and played a major role in CSK's seven-wicket win over KKR. Chepauk Crowd Goes Berserk As MS Dhoni Comes Out To Bat in End Overs of CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Ravindra Jadeja Adjudged Player of the Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)