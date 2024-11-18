As the IPL 2025 mega auction draws close, all teams are now focusing on bolstering their support staff to get a good think tank ahead of the recruitment process. Going by the same thought, RCB has appointed Omkar Salvi as their new bowling coach. Salvi recently won the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 and the Irani Trophy as the coach of Mumbai. He has also worked with Kolkata Knight Riders in the past as assistant bowling coach. RCB announced his arrival through a social media post on Monday. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: A Look at List of Marquee Players Who Will Go Under the Hammer During Indian Premier League Players' Bidding Event .

RCB Announces Appointment of Omkar Salvi As New Bowling Coach

🚨 Announcement: 🚨 Omkar Salvi, current Head Coach of Mumbai, has been appointed as RCB’s Bowling Coach. 🤝☄️ Omkar, who has won the Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and the IPL in the last 8 months, is excited to join us in time for #IPL2025, after completion of his Indian domestic… pic.twitter.com/eL8NKXwxoU — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)