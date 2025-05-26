One cannot deny the following Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enjoys, which has now made its way on their social media page on Instagram page as well, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) team becoming the first to reach 20 million followers on the microblogging app and website. Despite not having won a single IPL, RCB's following also comes from the fact that Virat Kohli plays for the franchise, which contributes to a lot of eyeballs. The franchise has already lifted the WPL trophy once, which adds to their list of followers. This season, RCB have been in stellar form in IPL 2025, having managed to reach the playoffs, and thus the increase in their following across platforms, mainly on Instagram. Digvesh Rathi Maintains Silence When Asked About Whether He Will Perform ‘Notebook Celebration’ If He Takes Virat Kohli’s Wicket in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)

First To 20 Million on Instagram

𝟐𝟎 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 #𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐝! 💪❤️ To the 12th Man Army that believed in us from the start, and to everyone who joined along the way, we’re forever grateful for your unconditional love! 🥹🙏 We’ll keep the content game 🔝 notch for you, as… pic.twitter.com/JrKE3CjZZx — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 26, 2025

