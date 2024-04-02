RCB sink to their second consecutive defeat at home as they lose to LSG by 28 runs at the M Chnnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They were chasing 182 runs in the second innings and got a good start, but their chase derailed after losing Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli and later by the fiery spell of Mayank Yadav. With three defeats in four matches, RCB are now placed at the ninth position in the table and their qualification chances look difficult. Fans took to social media to share funny memes and jokes on RCB's loss. Mayank Yadav Becomes the Bowler to Clock 155+ KPH Most Times in IPL History, Achieves Feat During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024.

Hum IPL Trophy Kab Jeetenge?

RCB fans : hum IPL trophy kab jeetenge? Kohli : pic.twitter.com/qP3RM37XlY — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 2, 2024

Funny One

RCB, MI and CSK in points table pic.twitter.com/ixOMAqhSWg — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) April 2, 2024

RCB Is A Silver Medalist

If choking is an olympic sport, RCB will be a silver medalist every time. — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 2, 2024

RCB Is Our New Friend

Friendship ended with Delhi Capitals. Now RCB is our new friend. pic.twitter.com/gjp4HMJMzG — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 2, 2024

The Lion Has Died

The lion from the RCB's logo has died now pic.twitter.com/dg7jgzD1ZD — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) April 2, 2024

Hilarious

Constant mood of every RCB fan pic.twitter.com/5Omb95llUb — Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) April 2, 2024

Another Funny One

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)