Royal Challengers Bengaluru players Suyash Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Phil Salt and Yash Dayal were seen smiling after seeing the fan's signature on their respective jerseys. In a video shared by Star Sports, RCB players displayed their jerseys and thanked the "12th man" for their constant support and love throughout the years. Having qualified for the playoffs for the second consecutive season, RCB will hope to win the finishing title. Their final league stage match will be against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

RCB Players Unveil Jersey With Fans' Signatures

