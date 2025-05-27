Royal Challengers Bengaluru players Suyash Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Phil Salt and Yash Dayal were seen smiling after seeing the fan's signature on their respective jerseys. In a video shared by Star Sports, RCB players displayed their jerseys and thanked the "12th man" for their constant support and love throughout the years. Having qualified for the playoffs for the second consecutive season, RCB will hope to win the finishing title. Their final league stage match will be against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

RCB Players Unveil Jersey With Fans' Signatures

𝐀 𝐉𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐍𝐨 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 ❤ RCB and Jio Star gave fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to have their autographs featured on our player jerseys, and over a 100,000 of you showed up for it! 🙌 Our stars are proud to wear your names, carrying your love and passion with… pic.twitter.com/Ytb9pUWbVl — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)