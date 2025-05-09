LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the match number 58 of the Indian Premier League 2025 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the race for playoffs spot heats up. The LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match takes place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 08. The LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match To Take Place As Per Schedule As of Now: Chairperson Arun Dhumal.

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs spot. RCB are though better placed on the IPL 2025 points table with 16 points from 11 matches while LSG have 10 points in their bag from 11 matches as well. Meanwhile, we have drafted the LSG vs RCB Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran (LSG).

Batters: Virat Kohli (RCB), Ayush Badoni (LSG), Mitchell Marsh (LSG) and Tim David (RCB).

All-Rounders: Romario Shepherd (RCB), Krunal Pandya (RCB) and Aiden Markram (LSG).

Bowlers: Digvesh Rathi (LSG), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (LSG) and Lungi Ngidi (RCB).

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc).

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Virat Kohli (RCB), Ayush Badoni (LSG), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Tim David (RCB), Romario Shepherd (RCB), Krunal Pandya (RCB), Aiden Markram (LSG), Digvesh Rathi (LSG), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (LSG) and Lungi Ngidi (RCB).

