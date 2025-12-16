New Zealand pace ace Jacob Duffy finally finds a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he gets sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 auction. RCB has Josh Hazlewood up their sleeves but he has been suffering from regular injuries. RCB have already released Lungi Ngidi and they needed a fast bowler to fill in for them. Duffy fills their requirement and on expected terms they signed me for his base price of INR 2 Crore. He will surely add value for RCB. KKR Squad for IPL 2026: Finn Allen Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 2 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Jacob Duffy Sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 2 Crore

Ben Duckett is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for INR 2 cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

