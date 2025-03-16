Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) yearly Unbox Event will take place ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener on March 22. The RCB unbox event will provide franchise fans to get up close and personal with their favourite cricketers. The much-awaited event will take place on March 17 and will start at 4 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru franchise shared a post on their social handle where they updated about how fans can register for the live streaming of the unbox event on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's official app. Fans can buy online tickets for the RCB unbox event, which will priced between INR 800 and 4000. RCB Unbox Event: All You Need To Know About Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Premier Fan Affair At M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of IPL 2025.

RCB Unbox 2025 Live Streaming

Missed out on #RCBUnbox tickets? 😭 Want to watch RCB players face off in a six hitting challenge? 🤩 No stress, fam! We got you! 🤩⬇ Catch all the action LIVE on the RCB Official Website and App! 📲 Don’t let FOMO take over. Register now and enjoy the Starry Night at the… pic.twitter.com/62tXtBQx22 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 16, 2025

